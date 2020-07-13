Officials investigate assault, crash in Darlington

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Officials are investigating an assault and ensuing crash that started at a Darlington tavern early Saturday morning.

According to the news release, police were sent to a tavern on Alice Street for a report of a fight at 2:21 a.m.

Officials said a man had repeatedly punched another man in the face and head, with witnesses saying the assault was unprovoked. Witnesses also told police the man left the tavern with a woman in a black-colored SUV at high speeds after they found out police were headed to the scene.

The release said an officer found the vehicle on West River Street and tried to catch up to the driver. About 10 seconds later, officials said the vehicle left the road and rolled over into a pasture outside of town.

Police said two people were ejected from the SUV due to the crash.

The driver was a 44-year-old man, while the passenger was a 23-year-old woman, both from Darlington. The two were taken to a hospital with serious injuries and were later transferred to Madison via Med Flight. Officials said they do not know the current conditions of the man and woman.

Lafayette County deputies are investigating the crash, while Darlington police are handling the assault investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.