Officials identify victim of fatal Iowa Co. crash

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. — Officials have identified the victim of a fatal Iowa County crash that happened Saturday morning.

An initial investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 18 near County Highway CH crossed over the center-line into the westbound lanes of Highway 18 before striking a westbound vehicle head-on.

The eastbound vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed, according to officials.

Jerry L. Studnicka, 83, was driving the vehicle that became engulfed in flames. He died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

A 36-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

