Officials identify victim in homicide on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim of a triple-shooting on Madison’s west side Saturday afternoon.

Officials said 30-year-old Jason I. Eggleston, of Madison, died of injuries he suffered from a gunshot.

Two teens were also hospitalized in the triple shooting, but interim police chief Vic Wahl said Saturday that they are both expected to survive.

Authorities said they are still searching for the suspect of the shooting.

