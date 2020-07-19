Officials identify victim in fatal Columbia County crash

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

LOWVILLE, Wis. — Columbia County officials have identified the victim involved in a fatal crash early Friday morning.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department said it received a report of a crash on Genrich Road in the town of Lowville shortly after midnight.

Officials said 29-year-old Mitchell Merkes was driving a truck when he reportedly entered a ditch and struck a mailbox. The news release said Merkes over corrected and reentered the ditch at high speeds.

Columbia County deputies said they found Zachary Austin, 31, of Rio, inside the passenger seat of the crashed truck. The Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office said Austin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release said Merkes has since been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and operating after revocation, causing death.

