Officials identify man who died in multi-vehicle crash I-94

DEERFIELD, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 251 on I-94 eastbound Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, Michael Tarp, 45, of Watertown, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Officials said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m.

Additional testing is underway.

The death remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County medical Examiner’s Office.

