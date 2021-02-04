Officials identify man killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 12

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner is identifying the person killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 12 earlier this week.

Officials say 40-year-old Valentino Munguia Abrajan died from his injuries at the scene of the crash Monday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation from the Dane County Sheriff’s office found Abrajan was driving a Ford Focus in the wrong lane on Highway 12 near Breunig Road in the Town of Roxbury when he hit a Jeep Compass. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but was expected to recover.

The crash caused all lanes of Highway 12 to be closed for about three hours on Monday afternoon.

Additional testing is being done and the death is still under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

