Officials identify man in fatal Juneau Co. motorcycle crash

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MARION TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday as Scott G. Barker, 56, from Mauston.

Officials said the Juneau County Communication Center received a call of a motorcycle crash on CTH HH in Marion Township on Saturday night.

Investigators said that the motorcycle driven by Barker was headed north when it crossed the southbound shoulder for an unknown reason, went out of control and ejected Barker.

Barker was located near the motorcycle.

He was given life-saving measures but was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation.

