Officials find unoccupied vehicle after reports of car crashing into a tree

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

EXETER, Wis. — The Belleville Police Department and deputies found an unoccupied vehicle early Saturday morning after responding to a report of a car crashing into a tree on the N9300 block of Hughes Road.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling on Hughes Road when it exited the roadway and collided with a tree. Officials said the vehicle sustained disabling damage and the driver fled the scene.

The vehicle was towed from the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

