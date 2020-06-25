Officials find meth lab in Green Lake County, 2 men arrested

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Courtesy of Green Lake County Sheriff's Office

MARQUETTE, Wis. — Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with a Green Lake County methamphetamine lab.

The Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation found the lab at 418 E. Second St. in the village of Marquette as part of an ongoing investigation, according to the news release.

Authorities found numerous items at the home for meth production, including chemicals, supplies and other paraphernalia.

The release said two Marquette men, ages 26 and 53, were taken into custody. Their names will be released after formal charging by the Green Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

County officials received help from several agencies while cleaning up the meth lab, a process which took several hours Tuesday night.

