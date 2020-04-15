Officials explain top scams related to the coronavirus

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau recommends consumers to be alert to avoid falling for scams. They identified the top six scams related to the coronavirus.

The first is phony cures and fake masks. Some individuals have said they can buy a way to prevent or cure the coronavirus. There is currently no vaccine.

The second scam is sending out fake stimulus checks and asking consumers to pay fees. There’s a risk of identity theft and theft of funds in their bank account.

Some people have stepped up phishing scams as people are working from home. Scammers claim to be an official that can help with IT support or claim the company-issued computer has a virus.

The fourth scam is government impersonation with government needing you to take an “online coronavirus test.” The test does not currently exist, but the link might download malware onto your computer.

The fifth scam is employment scams. Fraudsters will post phony work from home jobs. They will charge you for “training” and will ask for personal and banking information.

The sixth common scam is price gouging. Some supplies like hand sanitizer, face masks and toilet paper are selling out, so scammers stockpile items in high demand. Price gouging is illegal.

