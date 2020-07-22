Officials barricade suspect following family disturbance in Dane County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. — Dane County deputies barricaded a suspect following a disturbance Wednesday afternoon.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 2:57 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving family members on Coachman Way in the Town of Middleton.

As of 4:19 p.m., officials said the suspect is no longer barricaded. No other information is available at this time, as the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is still handling the situation.

