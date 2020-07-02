Officials arrest Beloit man accused of April homicide

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Davonte L. Hyler

BELOIT, Wis. — A Beloit man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing an 18-year-old Janesville man, officials said.

On April 14, officers were sent to the 1600 block of Royce Avenue and found the body of Jwan J. Lamon, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Lamon was the victim of a homicide, and an autopsy later revealed he suffered several gunshot wounds.

Detectives with the City of Beloit Police Department reached out to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau for help after evidence suggested the homicide had not happened in Beloit. Both agencies determined Lamon was killed April 9 on the 1500 block of Fischer Road in South Beloit, Illinois.

The release said Davonte L. Hyler, 28, was developed as a suspect.

Officials said Hyler, who is now in custody at the Rock County Jail, was served a warrant on six tentative counts of first-degree murder. Hyler awaits extradition to Winnebago County.

Please see below update from Sheriff Winnebago County about a joint death investigation that started on April 14,… Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.