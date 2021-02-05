Officials arrest 17-year-old suspect in Fox River Mall shooting

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

William Glasheen Authorities respond to the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, Wis., after two people were shot in the mall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — Police in northeastern Wisconsin have arrested a 17-year-old boy wanted in connection with Sunday’s fatal shooting at Fox River Mall.

Grand Chute Police Chief Greg Peterson and U.S. Marshal Anna Ruzinski announced the arrest of Dezman Ellis on Thursday night.

According to a post from the police department, officials reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service after learning Ellis was likely leaving the state. The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force took on the investigation Monday.

Police said Ellis was taken into custody without incident in Des Moines, Iowa at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The teen has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Officers had originally responded to a report of a shots fired incident inside the mall’s food court Sunday.

Police found two victims who Ellis had allegedly shot. One suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto died from the shooting.

