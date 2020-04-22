Officials: 7 virus cases may be related to in-person voting

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin health officials say they have identified at least seven people who may have contracted the coronavirus from participating in the April 7 election.

They would be the first such cases since the state held in-person voting despite widespread concern about the health risks. The conditions of the seven, all in Milwaukee, weren’t immediately available.

City health commissioner Jeanette Kowalik says six are voters and one is a poll worker. Voters in Milwaukee stood in long lines, many for hours, to cast ballots after the city was forced to pare nearly 200 voting locations down to just five due to a shortage of poll workers.

