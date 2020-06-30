Official: Middleton closes City Hall, library indefinitely amid COVID-19 spike in Dane County

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A Middleton official said Tuesday that a spike in COVID-19 cases spike in Dane County has led the city to keep City Hall and other city programs and buildings closed.

City Administrator Mike Davis said City Hall was set to open next week on Monday, but that the recent increase in the spread of the coronavirus in Dane County will keep the building closed to the public indefinitely.

“This decision is made out of concern for both the public and city employees’ health and well-being,” Davis said in a release. “City Hall staff continue to work, so if someone needs to schedule an appointment, we are available by e-mail, phone and Zoom.”

Davis said in-person meetings are also possible “if absolutely necessary.”

The city library, across the street from City Hall on Hubbard Avenue, is closed indefinitely, too, but it will continue to provide curbside service, Davis said.

The Senior Service will open selectively for program purposes on Monday, but not for full services or for meals, according to the release. The Visitors Center and Tourism Department is also closed indefinitely, but staff continue working.

Davis also said the city continues to conduct meetings via Zoom and record them to the Middleton’s YouTube channel. He said members of the public may attend as walk-ins, but there is a limit of 10 people in the Council Chambers at any time.

Recreation programs practicing physical distancing will continue using the Council Chambers, City Hall green space and Hubbard Activity Center.

The state has not recorded a new coronavirus death in three days, according to Wisconsin health officials. Despite a surge in the number of people tested in Wisconsin, the positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has gone down Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The number of confirmed virus-related fatalities in Wisconsin stood at 787 as of Tuesday afternoon. The state has seen a total of 28,754 confirmed cases as of Tuesday afternoon, an increase of more than 300 cases from Sunday.

In Madison, three restaurants reported Tuesday that they have had at least one employee who tested positive. The Vintage, The Great Dane and Graze all said that they had employees with COVID-19. The Vintage is temporarily closing and The Great Dane closed indoor dining at its downtown Madison and Fitchburg locations.

Deja Food Group, which owns Graze as well as L’Etoile and Estrellón in Madison, said it will continue to require employees and vendors to wear masks, but its restaurants are not closing. DFG said customers will need to wear masks except when seated.