Official collapses during basketball game in Richland Center, canceling game

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Monday night’s basketball game between Mount Horeb and Richland Center was canceled after an official collapsed during the matchup.

The incident happened with roughly six minutes left on the game clock. According to WisSports.net General Manager Travis Wilson, first aid was provided to the referee after an ambulance arrived.

Please say a prayer for an official in tonight’s Richland Center vs Mount Horeb basketball game. He has collapsed on the court and first aid is being performed. Incredibly scary situation. (I am watching on livestream, which has been paused now) — Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) February 2, 2021

The livestream of the game was paused shortly after the incident, and the video has since been made private.

The official’s condition is unknown at this time.

