Officers respond to Peace Park following report of gun being fired, no shell casings, damages found

MADISON, Wis. — Officers responded to Peace Park around 5:24 a.m. Monday after a report of a gun being fired.

According to an incident report, there were several people at the park, but all denied seeing or hearing anything.

Officers did not find any shell casings or damage. Police said surveillance video showed a stolen 2015 Porsche Macan driving down State Street and stopping near the park. A passenger got out with an object in his hand.

The video showed him getting back in the car, police said. In the video everyone in the park ducked down as the stolen car left the area, according to the incident report.



