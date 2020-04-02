Officers recovered shell casing after community members called 911

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A couple community members called 911 for an incident on Hathaway Drive at Devon Court early Thursday morning.

According to an incident report, a 78-year-old woke up early because of a loud “boom.” Officers recovered a shell casing in the road, but did not find anyone injured or property damage.

One resident saw a dark colored SUV speeding away after the report, police said.



