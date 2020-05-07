Officers recovered 56 pieces of ecstasy from car

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department’s North District Community Police Team located a car parked at Warner Beach Wednesday around 3:23 p.m.

In the car, officers recovered 56 pieces of ecstasy, the release said. The car had previously sped from police earlier in the week.

The car was found backed into a stall with several people inside. Following an investigation, the car’s driver, Tramaine D. Green, 33, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver amphetamines and a probation violation.

