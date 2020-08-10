Officers recover bullets, parts of handgun magazine after chasing man into alleyway on West Gilman Street

MADISON, Wis. — Officers recovered several bullets and parts of a handgun magazine Friday at 10:45 p.m. after chasing an armed man into an alleyway near the 400 block of West Gilman Street, an incident report said.

According to the report, MPD had arrived to the area after witnesses saw a couple of men attempting to get a woman into a car. It looked like the woman was trying to get pulled in against her will, police said.

When officers arrived in the area, they saw a foot chase between two men. The man being pursued dropped a handgun near State Street, and the gun was picked up by the person who was chasing.

Officers followed the man and asked him to stop. Police said he entered the alley and escaped over a fence. The man left bullets and gun parts.

From surveillance video, officers said the woman had been walking with the men, but it’s not clear how the disturbance started as all of the individuals fled. All were connected to a silver rental car with Illinois plates.

