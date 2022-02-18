Officers find shell casings on Madison’s south side; fifth report of shots fired within 24 hours

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Police officers investigating Madison’s fifth report of shots fired within a 24-hour period found multiple shell casings at a scene on the city’s south side Thursday night.

In a news release, the Madison Police Department said multiple people called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross just before 8:20 p.m.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Officers did not find any damaged property but did recover shell casings. No injuries were reported, the release said.

RELATED: ‘We don’t want to live in a city where we hear gunfire:’ MPD chief speaks after several shots fired overnight

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 608-255-2345 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted online.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.