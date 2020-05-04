Officers find shell casings on Madison’s east side

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Several people called 911 around 9:03 p.m. after hearing gunshots in the 2500 block of Independence Lane.

According to an incident report officers searched the area and found shell casings. There were no injuries or property damage.

Witnesses told officers there were three rounds fired from a car that quickly left the neighborhood.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments