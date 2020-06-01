Officers chase looters from State Street businesses; Armed man found with stolen North Face hats in backpack, police say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Bronas

MADISON, Wis. — A Marquette County man was arrested in Madison early Monday morning in Madison’s State Street area, where earlier protests for George Floyd had turned into vandalism and looting at that hour.

The Madison Police Department said members of the Special Events Team were in the area of upper State Street at about 1:45 a.m. attempting to stop looters from shattering glass at Teddywedgers, 101 State St., and nearby Tobacco Mart, 103 State St.

Police said the suspects ran from officers.

One man, 22-year-old Jeremy C. Bronas, of Oxford, was taken into custody in a nearby parking ramp with the help of Beaver Dam officers, Madison police said.

During the arrest, a loaded Glock pistol fell from Bronas’ holster, police said. He had a concealed carry permit for the gun.

Officers also found Bronas had eight fisherman-style, North Face-brand hats in his backpack, all with price tags attached, according to the report. Bronas claimed he found the hats.

Multiple businesses in the State Street area were broken into, damaged and looted during a second night of violent demonstrations in Madison that followed peaceful protests against the officer-accused killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

He was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, possession of THC and resisting police.

PHOTOS: Madison squad car set on fire, destroyed by violent protesters

PHOTOS: State Street businesses, city property damaged during violent protests in downtown Madison

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.