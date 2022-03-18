Officers arrest man who allegedly stole mail from numerous addresses in area, Madison police say

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested a man who they said stole mail from numerous addresses in the area.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers arrested the man in the 400 block of West Dayton Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officers reportedly found numerous pieces of mail, stolen credit cards and checks written out to other people in the man’s backpack.

He was arrested on tentative charges of mail theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.

Police did not name the man or say exactly how much mail he allegedly took.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.