Officers arrest man found drunk in car with 52 grams of cocaine

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — Officers, who were on patrol, checked on the welfare of a driver Saturday morning and found out he was drunk and in possession of more than 52 grams of cocaine and more than $6,400 in cash, according to an incident report.

The report said officers were driving near the intersection of North Westfield Road and Old Sauk Road when they saw a stopped car that was partially over the curb.

When the officers activated emergency lights, the suspect got out of the car, staggering.

The release said apart from cocaine and cash, he also had a scale and other drug paraphernalia.

Edward I. Smith, 37-years-old, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, operating after suspension, a probation violation and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

