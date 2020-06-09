Officer, victim killed in Watertown police shooting identified

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation has released the names of the victim and police officer involved in a traffic stop shooting.

Police said Watertown Police Officer Pedro Gallegos initiated a traffic stop for a burnt-out taillight the night of May 31. According to a news release, police had been searching for the victim, 32-year-0ld Thomas Jeffery Sutherlin, in connection to a domestic incident.

During the stop, police said a taser was used, but it wasn’t effective. After the taser was used, shots were fired from the vehicle and Gallegos returned fire, according to the DCI’s release. Police said they found a gun in Sutherlin’s vehicle.

Sutherlin was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Gallegos has been placed on administrative leave.

DCI is leading the investigation with help from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol and the DOJ’s Offic of Crime Victim Services.

Officials said the investigation will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney when the investigation is over.

