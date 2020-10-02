Officer to grand jury: No search of Breonna Taylor’s home

Associated Press by Associated Press

The Louisville, Kentucky, metro council unanimously voted to pass an ordinance called "Breonna's Law" on Thursday, banning no-knock search warrants following the death of Breonna Taylor (pictured). Change.org

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A law enforcement officer says police did not end up searching Breonna Taylor’s apartment on the day she was shot and killed by police who had arrived with a search warrant.

Police were carrying a narcotics warrant when they arrived at Taylor’s Louisville apartment on March 13 and shot her after Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them.

The officer said no drugs, money or paraphernalia were found but also that the home was not searched.

The officers were carrying a no-knock warrant, but an officer also told the grand jury that they knocked on Taylor’s door several times and announced their presence.

