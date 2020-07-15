Officer recovering after shot accidentally by colleague

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer is recovering from a gunshot wound accidentally inflicted by another officer while they struggled with a suspect who was resisting arrest.

Police say the 33-year-old officer was taken to the hospital after the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident began when police tried stopping a vehicle suspected in a shooting, but the driver sped away and fled on foot after the car broke down on the city’s north side.

A short time later, officers located the suspect who resisted arrest as he was being placed in a police squad car. During the struggle, a shot was discharged from the gun of one of the officers and struck the other officer.

