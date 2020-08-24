Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Kenosha

Stephen Cohn, Stephanie Fryer

KENOSHA, Wis. — A man was airlifted to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting Sunday in Kenosha.

The shooting happened near 28th Avenue and 40th Street around 5:15 p.m. Officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic incident.”

The Kenosha Police Department posted a statement about the shooting on social media. According to the statement, officers provided immediate aid to the man before he was airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee.

Police said the man is in serious condition.

Video reportedly showing the shooting is being widely shared on social media, including by politicians. News 3 Now cannot verify the video, and police have not released any footage from the incident.

The man’s family told Milwaukee’s WTMJ 4 that children were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Police have not said if children were present.

A crowd is forming near the area of the shooting, and people are protesting, according to our reporting partners in Milwaukee.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were requested immediately so that the scene could be turned over to an agency other than Kenosha police, the statement said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) will handle the investigation.

News 3 Now will update this story once more information about the shooting is released.

