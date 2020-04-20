Officer involved in Janesville shooting cleared of wrongdoing

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Janesville police officer who shot a man to stop him from approaching officers with a knife has been cleared of any wrongdoing, according to Rock County District Attorney David J. O’Leary.

According to a news release, Janesville Patrol Officer Lyle Hollingshead, 26, shot a man March 26 when the man approached police officers while wielding a hunting knife. After the man, Christian A. Cargill, repeatedly ignored commands to drop the knife, Hollingshead shot him in the shoulder and leg.

After reviewing an investigation that was conducted by the Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, O’Leary determined that “[t]he actions by the law enforcement officers involved was lawful and reasonable based upon all of the facts of the investigation.”

Police responded to the incident after Cargill drove off the interstate while driving southbound on I-39/90. Officials said Cargill got out of the vehicle and held a knife to his throat.

O’Leary said an investigation revealed that police tried using several non-lethal methods to get Cargill to drop the knife, including using several electronic control devices and .40 MM foam rounds. The release said all less lethal attempts were unsuccessful.

When Cargill began to approach the officers, Hollingshead shot Cargill in the right shoulder and the left leg. After eight officers struggled to remove the knife from Cargill’s hand, he was taken to a local hospital.

During subsequent interviews, Cargill reportedly told officials that he believed the police were working with the mafia. Cargill told officials he left Oklahoma to stop smoking methamphetamine and he held the knife to his throat because he didn’t want to be tortured by the Aryan Brotherhood, the release said. Cargill also said he had bought meth from the Aryan Brotherhood, but he could not explain why they or the mafia would be trying to hurt him.

The Rock County District Attorney, with help from the Janesville Police Department, is reviewing what, if any, criminal charges should be filed against Cargill.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.