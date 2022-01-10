Officer finds two people unconscious at Olbrich Park boat launch; one later dies, police say

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after an officer found two people unconscious at the Olbrich Park boat launch over the weekend, one of whom later died.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said an officer on routine patrol around 3:30 a.m. Saturday found the man intoxicated inside a running vehicle and a woman lying on the ground next to the vehicle. She was in a short-sleeved shirt despite the weather being around 11 degrees at the time.

Officers found multiple alcohol bottles inside the vehicle, according to the report.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead later at an area hospital. The man was taken to detox and later arrested for bail jumping.

The report said the man and woman were related but did not specify how.

Police are still investigating the incident.

