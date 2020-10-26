Off-duty firefighter saves man’s life by performing CPR in Warner Park

John and Julie Wilson meet with firefighter Chad Pfund, who did CPR on Wilson until paramedics arrived.

MADISON, Wis. — John Wilson and his wife Julie were just finishing up a nice night on the water at Warner Park last month, when John collapsed.

“We were at the dock and I felt lightheaded, wanted to sit down, and then that’s the last I remember. Next thing I know I’m in the ambulance,” said Wilson.

He was having a heart attack. And bystanders began yelling for help.

Chad Pfund, a Monroe firefighter, happened to be packing up his fishing gear nearby and ran to help.

“Intuition took in, training took in and I started doing CPR,” said Pfund. “That’s what we train to do, to help people.”

When paramedics arrived, they were able to use an AED on Wilson and get his heart pumping again.

“First time in my career I saw somebody who was shocked sit straight up, grab their chest and saw ‘Ow,'” said firefighter Brandon Jones. “It was probably the most fluid cardiac arrest call that I’ve had thus far in my career.”

Jones said it was the quick CPR that saved Wilson’s life. Without Pfund jumping in to help, Wilson might not be alive today.

“If you can get those compressions started within a minute or two of that cardiac arrest, that’s going to triple your chances of survival at that point,” said Jones.

He’s encouraging everyone in the community to take a CPR class. So if the moment comes, you can save someone’s life.

“Take a CPR class, because you never know when you’re going to need it. And I was on the receiving end of it, and I’m here to talk about it,” said Wilson.

