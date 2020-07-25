953 new COVID-19 tests come back positive as 13 more deaths confirmed

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — The number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin has slightly decrease since Friday, according to the Department of Health Services.

Out of the 14, 201 people who were tested, 953* of those tests came back positive.

Data from state and county health officials brings the statewide total to 47,870 confirmed cases, which is an decrease of 93 cases since Friday. 13 more people have died from the virus, putting Wisconsin’s death toll at 891, according to state and county health officials. The state Department of Health Services said 43 more people have been hospitalized Saturday. Wisconsin has an overall total of 11,143 hospital beds, and 20% remain available.

For other COVID-19 headlines, click here.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments