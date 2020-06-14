73% of COVID-19 patients have recovered as 2.6% of new tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has increased by nearly one percentage point to 2.6% Sunday, according to new data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

In total, over 22,000 people have tested positive for the virus. Of those, who have tested positive, 16,558 of them have made full recoveries. DHS officials said there are 5,507 active cases.

Throughout the state, labs are working to increase testing capacity. As of Sunday afternoon, there are 68 labs that can process new tests. Twenty-five labs throughout the state are preparing to process COVID-19 tests. Between the 68 active labs, health officials are able to process 16,668 tests per day.

There have been 240 new cases since Saturday. Wisconsin’s lifetime total of confirmed cases has reached 22,798, according to combined data from state and county health officials.

One person has died from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 694.

On Sunday, Green County Public Health confirmed it’s first death due to coronavirus complications.

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.