Odell “Sudzy” Hendrickson

Site staff by Site staff

Hollandale – Odell “Sudzy” Hendrickson age 60 of Hollandale passed on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born on August 31, 1960 to Odell and Ruth (Marty) Hendrickson.

He was a jack of all trades and worked construction all his life. His favorite pastimes are hunting and riding his Harley.

He is survived by his two sons Derek (Jennifer) Dougherty, Brantley (Baylee) Hendrickson and their mother Rae Ann Dougherty. Also special nephew Jim Rochon and his family. Sudzy is further survived by his sister Ruthann (Bill) Brennum and brother Gary (Connie) Hendrickson, and brother in law Dave Rochon. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Willie Rochon.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for next summer.