Odas James Ceniceros Noriega

by Obituaries

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering for Odas James Ceniceros Noriega will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI.

Odas was the son of Antonio Ceniceros Noriega and Amanda Forsythe of Baraboo, Wisconsin.

Odas is survived by his parents; brother, Emerson; maternal grandparents, James and Tammy Forsythe and paternal grandparents, Jose and Lola Dominguez.

