Occupied Monona home likely targeted in Sunday night shooting, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MONONA, Wis. — An occupied Monona home was likely targeted in a Sunday night shooting, according to the Monona Police Department.

At roughly 11:53 p.m. Sunday Monona fire and police departments responded to a report of a loud explosion in the 400 block of Falcon Circle. When they arrived, responders found multiple shell casings in the area.

There were no reported injuries, but an occupied home was struck by multiple bullets. Another occupied home and parked vehicle were both struck by a bullet.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Monona Police department at 608-222-0463 or text “MONONA” in addition to the information to 847411.

