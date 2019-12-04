Zander Dean Haas, age 4 months, passed away peacefully in his parent's arms on Nov. 29, 2019 at U.W. Children's Hospital in Madison.

He was born July 18, 2019 to Aaron and Jenny (Peterson) Haas. During Zander's battle with the Vein of Galen Malformation, he will be remembered as a courageous fighter, who always had a smile, despite all of the obstacles he went through. He loved lots of snuggles, soft music, holding mom and dad's fingers, and being tickled. Zander especially loved when his mom and big sister, Savanna would sing Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.

Zander touched the hearts of many loved ones during his brief time here. He leaves behind his parents, Aaron and Jenny, his big sister, Savanna; maternal grandparents, Dan and Amy Peterson of Pardeville; an aunt, Rachel (Keith) Ballweg and their children, Bryce and Brooke; uncle, Eric (Desiree Bishop) Gust and Eric's children, Anastasia and Katerina. He is further survived by maternal great-grandparents, Jerry and Mary Gust, Nancy Peterson and John and Teresa Peterson; paternal great grandparents, Lester and Donna Nachreiner.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dean and Rita Haas; and paternal great-grandparents, Monroe and Lorraine Haas; and a special great uncle, LCPL. Nicholas Anderson.

A memorial service will be held for Zander at 5:00 pm, Dec. 6, 2019 Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City, WI. A visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until the time of service.

Aaron and Jenny want to acknowledge everyone's love and support, kind thoughts and prayers, and offer a special thanks to all the Healthcare Professionals at U.W. Children's Hospital, especially Dr. Beverly Aagaard Kienitz.

Memorials may be made in Zander's name to the U.W. Children's Hospital.