MONONA-Yvonne P. (Holen) Schroeder, age 90, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, at home with her children by her side.

Yvonne was born to Theodore and Gusta (Sveen) Holen on November 15, 1927, in Madison. Yvonne grew up in the Milwaukee Street neighborhood, attended Heistand School, a one-room school house for first through eighth grades, and graduated from Madison East High School in 1945.

Yvonne worked as a secretary at the State Capitol and other offices after her graduation.

Yvonne married Donald R. Schroeder on June 14 (Flag Day), 1952, in Madison. Don’s early career took them to cities in Wisconsin from Madison and Fort Atkinson to Superior and Eau Claire and Stevens Point, and eventually to the Sheboygan area where they lived during their children’s growing up years. She was a homemaker and volunteer until they moved back to Madison where she returned to the State Capitol and worked for a State Representative and Senator. She and Don enjoyed camping in their VW pop-top, traveling, vacationing with family to Door County and the Gulf Coast, and visiting with friends and family.

Yvonne loved her husband and her family and her life. Her Norwegian heritage, links to relatives in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, and strong family relationships were important to her. Her kindness, patience, respect, and quiet wit endeared her to all. She was a loyal public television viewer, a Brewers and Badger Basketball fan, Scrabble player, and current events enthusiast.

Survivors include her loving children, Lynn (Mark) Boll of Amherst, Wisc., Mark Schroeder of Marinette, Wisc., Ann Schroeder (Steve Gasser) of Monona, Wisc., and Jean Schroeder (Jim Zavoral) of Saint Paul, Minn. She is also survived by grandchildren Jennifer (Ryan) Biesack, Joshua (Leslie) Boll, Kelsey Schroeder-Gasser (Alex Howe), Graham Schroeder-Gasser, Dylan Zavoral, Hanna Zavoral; and great grandchildren, Sylvie Biesack, Kyran Biesack, Hudson Boll, and Harper Howe. She is further survived by her beloved siblings, Ted Holen, Geneva Eggers, Carolyn Kunkel, and sister-in-laws Jane Holen, Betty Ostram, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Don; her parents; brothers, Harlen Holen and Glenn Holen; brothers-in-law, Larry Eggers, Tom Kunkel, Chet Ostram; and sister-in-law Betty Holen.

At Yvonne’s request, no services will be held. Her family is planning a private family gathering to honor her.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

608-221-5420