Yvonne L. “Vonnie” Bushar, age 55, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023. She was born on Oct. 26, 1967, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Rodney and Joyce (Gallitz) Nedlose.
Vonnie was a graduate of Madison College. She married Tom Bushar on Sept. 24, 2005, in Brooklyn, Wis. She worked as a call coordinator for Stark Realty and previously as a secretary for CUNA Mutual. Vonnie was a member of Brooklyn Lutheran Church, and also attended Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon.
Vonnie loved butterflies - especially monarchs, unicorns, Eeyore, and rainbows, and her favorite color was purple. She was a Packers fan who loved being with family, especially times spent boating. She loved animals, especially her dogs, Angel and Duke and her cats, Pooh, Tigger and Charlie who brought her great joy. Despite living with MS for over 20 years, Vonnie was always optimistic, determined, and “a ray of sunshine." All she wanted out of life was to be a good person and love everyone.
Vonnie is survived by her husband, Tom; daughter, Melissa (Sam) Immenschuh; mother, Joyce Nedlose; sister, Kelly (Tom) Monson; two half-brothers, Randy (Lavonne) Nedlose and Jeff (Tracy) Nedlose; grandchild, Alexander; several nieces and nephews; and stepdaughter, Becky Greenberg. She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney Nedlose; father-in-law, Wallace Bushar; her grandparents; and her beloved dog, Angel.
A funeral service will be held at BROOKLYN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 101 Second St., Brooklyn, Wis., at 12 noon on Saturday, July 15, 2023, with the Rev. Rebecca Ninke presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. In honor of Vonnie, please wear purple or something with butterflies to the service.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of Gunderson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
