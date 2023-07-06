Yvonne L. “Vonnie” Bushar

Yvonne L. “Vonnie” Bushar, age 55, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023. She was born on Oct. 26, 1967, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Rodney and Joyce (Gallitz) Nedlose.

Vonnie was a graduate of Madison College. She married Tom Bushar on Sept. 24, 2005, in Brooklyn, Wis. She worked as a call coordinator for Stark Realty and previously as a secretary for CUNA Mutual. Vonnie was a member of Brooklyn Lutheran Church, and also attended Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon.