SUN PRAIRIE-Yvonne Jane Mulich, age 89, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, peacefully at her home. She was born on Nov. 1, 1930, in Wisconsin, to Lester and Pearl Putnam.

She married Jack A. Mulich on Nov. 16, 1950, in Cottage Grove. Yvonne is survived by three grandchildren, Stephen (Sarah) Mulich, Renee (Dave) Bieri and Michelle (Doug) McLain; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Rollie Putnam; three sisters, Eunice Poteete, Lois Smith and Helen Buckley; and many other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Jack S.; brother, Glen Putnam; and her parents.

At Yvonne's request there will be no services, burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens, 3054 County Highway BB, Cottage Grove.

A special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for the care they provided.