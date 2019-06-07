Xia Lee (Niam Txiaj Kuam Thao) age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Madison, Wis. She was born August 28, 1933, in Fib Khav Fib Kham. She was married to Txiaj Kuam Thao.

She lived in Thailand before moving to the United States in 1981.Xia truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, sewing, and spending time with her grandkids. She was a renowned Shaman in the Hmong community helping to heal many.

She is survived by her sons, Sia, Thai, Pobtsuas Thoj, Chee, Vue and Ntxhiab; daughters, Youa and Ger; 46 grandkids and many great-grandkids as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Xia touched are invited to the ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME, 4058 Lien Road, Madison from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 and then 24 hours starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 to 9 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, when we will process to Walnut Hill Cemetery, Baraboo, Wis., where she will be buried.

