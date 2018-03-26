Wilson "Buddy" Krueger

Wilson "Buddy" Mathew Krueger, Jr. died at the Tomah VA Medical Center on March 23, 2018, Tomah, WI from dementia. He was 81.



Buddy was born on September 17, 1936, in Cleveland, OH to his parents, Wilson and Mary Krueger. He served in the US Air Force for more than 20 years. He earned an Associate in Arts degree from Southern Baptist College, a Bachelor of Science degree from William Carey College, and Master of Education degree from West Texas State University. Most of his career was spent teaching electronics. He was a 55-year member of the Masonic Lodge, most recently a member of the Hiram 50 Lodge in Madison, WI. In his spare time, he enjoyed boating and skydiving. He married June P. Yant in 1983. The Kruegers enjoyed traveling around the country in their motorhome before settling in Belleville, WI to be near their family.



Buddy is survived by his wife, June, his son, Wilson "Mat" Krueger, III (Brandon, MS), stepdaughter, Lauri Timmerman (Mt. Horeb, WI), stepson Mark (Stacy) Chapman (Diana, TX), step-granddaughter, Leigh (Geoff) Larson and his two great-grandsons, Jacob and Lucas Larson.



Buddy will be buried in a private ceremony on April 3, 2018, at West Clarno Pioneer Cemetary in Clarno, WI. A Funeral Service will take place on April 3, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 701 Bear Claw Way, Madison, WI 53717. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Buddy's life.

Please consider donating to Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center.



