Wilma Louise Keen, age 91, formerly of Juda and Monticello, passed away on May 8, 2023 at Aster Assisted Living, Monroe. Wilma was born on November 30, 1931 in Rush County, Indiana to Albert and Dora (Gerrian) Meyer. She graduated from Rushville High School in 1950. As a young woman she worked as a telephone operator. She left her Indiana life to marry Donald Keen, whom she met on a blind date while he was stationed in Indiana in the Army. Billie Lou and Donny Sam (as they called each other), were married at the Zion United Methodist church in Juda, WI and raised their children on a farm north of Juda. In addition to full time farming, Wilma was employed at the Green County U.W. Extension office for 31 years, retiring in 2000.
Wilma enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, and other handcrafts. She was a member of the Court-Haus Quilters. She made many quilts for care Net Pregnancy and Pleasant View Nursing Home as well as baby hats for the Monroe Clinic Hospital and shawls for Prayer Shawl Ministries.
Wilma is survived by children, Gregg (Darlene) Keen of Tunkhannock, PA, Mardena (Jerry) Klassy of Monticello, Steven (Maureen) Keen of Juda; daughter-in-law, Judi Keen of Pontiac, IL; Grandchildren, Emily (Taylor) Shade, Joshua (Charlie) Keen, Bryon (Melody) Feller, Brenda Feller (Johnny Lindsay), Katie (Ryan) Fetting, Emily (Cortez) Hill, Steven Keen Jr., Beth Keen (Erin Swetland), Peter (Emily) Keen, Maggie Keen; eight great grandchildren; sister, Oda Mae Smith; sister-in-law, Jackie Meyer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in March, 1999; son, Marc; brothers, A. Walter (Eva) Meyer, John Meyer; and sisters, Ruth (Dale) Clark, Dorothy (Earl) Reynolds.
Private graveside services will be held in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Juda. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
