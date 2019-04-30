Madison - Wilma Lou Vedvig died peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on April 27, 2019, at the age of 90.

She was born on August 10, 1928, the youngest child of Henry and Elizabeth (Van Lear) Jordan. For much of her career, Wilma was a buyer for women's clothing at several department stores in St. Louis, Missouri. She moved to Madison in 1996 to be closer to her family. In Madison, she worked at Woldenberg's in Hilldale Mall for several years. Wilma enjoyed playing golf and bridge and spending time with family and friends. She volunteered frequently at Oakwood West, where she lived for almost 22 years.



She is survived by her son, Gary Green, daughter-in-law, Leann Tigges, granddaughter, Isabelle Tigges-Green, step-daughter, Gina Wagoner, step-sons, Greg Vedvig and Brad Vedvig, and beloved nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express their gratitude to all of the caregivers at Oakwood Tabor Oaks Assisted Living who have been so supportive over the past few years, and to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare who provided dignity and peace in her final days.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be given to the Oakwood Foundation, 6209 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705 or the Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. Both organizations have been extraordinarily supportive in Wilma's final journey.



