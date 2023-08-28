MADISON- Wilma Jo Cook, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on March 7, 1944, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of William Lewallen and Anna (Diederich) Lewallen.
Wilma graduated from Middleton High School in 1962 and from UW-Madison in 1966. She married Thomas Cook on Jan. 21, 1967, in Middleton, Wis. Prior to retirement, Wilma worked as a library clerk at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and visiting with friends and family. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church from 1944-1967 and from 2013-passing; St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights, Ill. from 1981-2013; and other Catholic churches.
Wilma is survived by her husband, Thomas; sons, Matthew Cook and Philip (Keli) Cook; daughter, Suzanna (Anthony Standifer) Cook; grandsons, Ian Cook, Mark Standifer and Severin Cook; granddaughters, Jane Cook, Natalie Standifer and Olivia Cook; sisters, Barbara (Ted) Elliott, Kathy (Gerry) Garvoille, Laurel (Mike) Statz and Andrea (David) Hareid; brothers, Thomas (Mary) Gillitzer, Dan (Gina Hrdlicka) Gillitzer and Gary (Roxanne) Gillitzer; plus many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Gillitzer; father, William Lewallen; grandson, Brad Standifer; and stepfather, Thomas Gillitzer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, with Father Brian Dulli presiding. Burial will be held at Middleton Junction Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.