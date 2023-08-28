Wilma Jo Cook

MADISON- Wilma Jo Cook, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on March 7, 1944, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of William Lewallen and Anna (Diederich) Lewallen.

Wilma graduated from Middleton High School in 1962 and from UW-Madison in 1966.  She married Thomas Cook on Jan. 21, 1967, in Middleton, Wis.  Prior to retirement, Wilma worked as a library clerk at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library.  In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and visiting with friends and family.  She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church from 1944-1967 and from 2013-passing; St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights, Ill. from 1981-2013; and other Catholic churches.