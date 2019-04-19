Willis “Willy” Reinwand, age 76, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his home.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Spring Brook Resort in Lake Delton, WI. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 P.M. with the service at 4:00 p.m. Burial will be at St. Bronislava’s Catholic Cemetery in Plover, WI at a later date.

Willy was born on March 8, 1943 in Marshfield, WI, the son of Edward W. Reinwand I and Evelyn (Immerfall) Reinwand.

In his early days he loved to race stock car (and snowmobiles) with his buddy Dick Trickle. They could be found any given weekend at Golden Sands Speedway in Plover, WI (or many other tracks around the state) most often bringing home a trophy, or in the least, another good story to tell. Once he retired from his career at UPS, you could always find him in his shop, with a PBR for you, a good joke to tell and an explanation of his new project. His passion was working on something that had a motor, steering wheel or anything that consisted of taking something old and making it new again. As long as we breathe, you will be remembered.

Willy is survived by his son, Edward W. Reinwand III “Bill” (Jane Thomas); daughters, Lora (Winters) Catlin, both of Wisconsin Dells, Rebecca (Dave) Holtze of Kenosha, WI and Bonnie (Brett) Backhaus of Juneau, WI; brothers, Mark, Jerome, Joseph, Donald (Sherry); sisters, Sister Rosella (Julie Krueger) Reinwand, Maxine (Pete) Rottscheit and Darlene (Sam) Reinwand: grandchildren; Tiffany, Eddy, Mitchell (Megan), Zachary, Kyle, Vinnie, Daniel, Kelly and Amber; great-granddaughter, Madalyn Rose; his girlfriend, Patty and special friend Kay, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Frieda; brother, Edward and sister, Rosemary.