MADISON - Willis H. Kenyon, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.

He was born on July 7, 1936, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Willis and Patricia Kenyon. He proudly served as President of Alternative Systems Inc. for many years. Willis is survived by his daughter, Nanci (Paul) Lochner; son, Allen Kenyon; sister, Nancy Gerhard; grandsons, Alec Brault, Justyn Kenyon, Darien Kenyon and Casey Lochner; and granddaughter, Kylie Lochner.

He was preceded in death by his parents. No formal services will be held per Willis' request. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

