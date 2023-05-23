William Schwahn

William (Bill) Schwahn, age 90 of Baraboo, WI died Friday, May 19, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo, WI.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Bill will be on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo with Fr. Jay Poster presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of mass at 11:00 A.M. Bill will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery following the mass. A special Rosary led by the Knights of Columbus for Bill will be said at 9:00 A.M. and all are welcome. 