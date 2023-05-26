William Robert Ciszewski

Bill “Chooch” Ciszewski passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Memory Care unit at Drumlin Reserve in Cottage Grove, WI. Bill was born to John M. Ciszewski and Rose T. Ciszewski (Lewandowski) on September 20, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI. Bill attended Pulaski High School and enlisted in the Army National Guard when he was 17 years of age. Bill enrolled in helicopter flight school in Fort Walters, TX in 1969 where he received a letter of commendation as an honor student in Phase I Officer Rotary Wing Aviator Course, September 1969 – January 1970. Bill was employed as a helicopter/aircraft mechanic while he was employed by the Army National Guard in West Bend, WI where he held the positions of supervisor and Sergeant First Class. Bill later transferred to Madison, WI until he retired on January 11, 1986.
Following retirement from the Army National Guard, Bill was employed as a Civilian helicopter aircraft mechanic for Blackhawk Airfield and Wisconsin Aviation. Bill married Betty L. Smith on September 14, 1974. Bill and wife Betty have resided in De Forest, WI since 1974. Bill and Betty became “snowbirds” in 2001 and spent the winter months in Port Charlotte, FL until 2021.
Bill had a passion for motorcycles. Not only did Bill repair motorcycles while employed at Don & Roy’s in Milwaukee, WI, he also raced motorcycles throughout WI which qualified him to race professionally in the Daytona 200 in Daytona Beach, FL 1960’s - 1970’s. Bill was a Charter Lifetime member of the AMA (America Motorcycle Association). Bill also enjoyed fishing and spending as much time as he could at the family cottage located on Lake Tomahawk.
Other notables:
Award of Merit for Flight Instructor Refresher Course
Member of the American Legion
Member of Quiet Birdman
Serviced helicopters for Sauk County
Performed water transport for the forest service fighting fires in northern WI and MN
Performed Flight for Life deliveries
Bill was preceded in death by his parents John and Rose Ciszewski, brother Donald Ciszewski, brother-in-law Joseph Kirby, 2 nephews John Kirby and Robert Kirby, and former spouse Patricia Lutz. Bill is survived by his wife Betty L. Ciszewski (Smith) of De Forest, WI; daughter Catherine (Mike) Yogerst of Spooner, WI/Nederland, CO; stepson Kevin (Anita) Cooper of West Bend, WI; sister Carol Kirby of Lake in the Hills, IL; sister-in-law Penny Ciszewski; granddaughter Corrynn (Warren) Mahnke of Eau Claire, WI; granddaughter Denise (Josh) Moore of Frederick, CO; granddaughter Erin Yogerst of Westminster, CO; great-granddaughters Caitlyn and Emma Mahnke; great granddaughter Hanna Moore and great grandson Luke Moore; 3 nieces and a nephew, and grand nieces and nephews.
Visitation will occur at Ryan Funeral Home, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, WI on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. followed by a short service and military honor ceremony by the American Legion Post 348. Private Entombment will be on Friday, June 2, 2023 at St. Adalbert’s Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI. No services will occur.