William Robert Ciszewski

Bill “Chooch” Ciszewski passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Memory Care unit at Drumlin Reserve in Cottage Grove, WI. Bill was born to John M. Ciszewski and Rose T. Ciszewski (Lewandowski) on September 20, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI. Bill attended Pulaski High School and enlisted in the Army National Guard when he was 17 years of age. Bill enrolled in helicopter flight school in Fort Walters, TX in 1969 where he received a letter of commendation as an honor student in Phase I Officer Rotary Wing Aviator Course, September 1969 – January 1970. Bill was employed as a helicopter/aircraft mechanic while he was employed by the Army National Guard in West Bend, WI where he held the positions of supervisor and Sergeant First Class. Bill later transferred to Madison, WI until he retired on January 11, 1986.

Following retirement from the Army National Guard, Bill was employed as a Civilian helicopter aircraft mechanic for Blackhawk Airfield and Wisconsin Aviation. Bill married Betty L. Smith on September 14, 1974. Bill and wife Betty have resided in De Forest, WI since 1974. Bill and Betty became “snowbirds” in 2001 and spent the winter months in Port Charlotte, FL until 2021.

